Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,785.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.73 and a beta of 0.73.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

See Also

