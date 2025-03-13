Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,062 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

