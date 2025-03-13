Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,564 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.38. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

