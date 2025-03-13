Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $90.78 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.92.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

