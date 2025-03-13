Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.12% of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $454,000.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (APRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

