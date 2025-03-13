Atria Investments Inc Has $1.01 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 42.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Itron by 29.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 26.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 21.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Itron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $124.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

