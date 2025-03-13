Atria Investments Inc Has $904,000 Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,032.30 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.98. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

