Atria Investments Inc Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,257,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,971,000 after purchasing an additional 269,091 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,482,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,269,000 after purchasing an additional 222,471 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 125,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 92,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HCMT opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $398.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

