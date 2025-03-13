Atria Investments Inc Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

WAL opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

