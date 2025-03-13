Atria Investments Inc Has $938,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $61,697,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 5,118.4% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 268,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $17,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after buying an additional 118,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $8,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.8 %

DCI stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

