Atria Investments Inc Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 862.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,172 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8,460.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,544,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 315,105 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 171.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

