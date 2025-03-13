Atria Investments Inc Has $960,000 Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,325,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 924,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 177,843 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 654,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,082 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 644,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.73. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $131.56.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.9201 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

