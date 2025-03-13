Atria Investments Inc Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayport LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,000.

NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.79. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

