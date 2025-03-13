Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

