Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,483 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bruker were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

