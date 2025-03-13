Atria Investments Inc Purchases 923 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 67.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 661.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 680.9% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 52,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $8,312,507.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,203,582.54. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total transaction of $119,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,511.75. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,455 shares of company stock worth $26,158,403. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.16 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.04 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

