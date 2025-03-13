Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Archrock were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

