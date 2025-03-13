Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $44,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,095,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 818,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,776,230.80. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 218,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,677,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

