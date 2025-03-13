Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,141 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $439,000.

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.59 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

