Atria Investments Inc Sells 428 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $63.09.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

