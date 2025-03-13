Atria Investments Inc Sells 659 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $219,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial upped their price target on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.27 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

