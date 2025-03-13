Atria Investments Inc Sells 869 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $217,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after buying an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 119,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 145,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,641,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIX stock opened at $336.09 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.96.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

