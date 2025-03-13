Atria Investments Inc Takes $1.06 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,207,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 927,298 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 229,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 141,234 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,634,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV stock opened at $89.45 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

