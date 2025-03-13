Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $2.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.