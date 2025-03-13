Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $227.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $637.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

