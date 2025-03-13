Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 232,425 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,798,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

