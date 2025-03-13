Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Andersons were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Andersons by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,992. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.48. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

