Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 176.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

