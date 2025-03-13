Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

