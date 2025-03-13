BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 113,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.