BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MQY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 242,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

MQY stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

