Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after acquiring an additional 661,718 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after acquiring an additional 645,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4,099.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after acquiring an additional 385,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.49. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.45 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

