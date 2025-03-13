CAE’s (CAE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of CAE opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam increased its position in CAE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CAE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in CAE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in CAE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CAE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

