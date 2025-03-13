Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New $75.68 Price Target at Glj Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price target increased by Glj Research from $62.76 to $75.68 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Cameco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 152.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

