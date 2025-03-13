Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Oracle

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Oracle in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.94. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Oracle stock opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $422.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,748,000 after purchasing an additional 121,874 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

