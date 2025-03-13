CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,587 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,780,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,650 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,336 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,816 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 456.73 and a beta of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. This trade represents a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.