CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after buying an additional 300,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after buying an additional 225,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,300,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,582,000 after purchasing an additional 120,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,187,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

