ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 18.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.28. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

