Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,455 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $58,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $58,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $78.41 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

