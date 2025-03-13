Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 35,216 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Portland General Electric worth $57,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Portland General Electric by 117.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 318,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,259,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,346,000 after buying an additional 530,020 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

