Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 39,641 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $59,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $229,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,704. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $48.08 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NJR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Get Our Latest Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.