Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 46,956 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $64,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Rayonier by 135.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 165.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

Rayonier announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

