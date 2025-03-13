Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $57,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $35.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

