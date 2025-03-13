Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,369 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $64,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

CWST stock opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

