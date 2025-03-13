Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 30,401 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $61,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 42.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 413.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.71.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 221.25%.

Insider Activity

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

