Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $58.11 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Qorvo worth $58,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 163.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Qorvo by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 33.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO opened at $69.32 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 247.57, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

