Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $58 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Dolby Laboratories worth $58,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,948,000 after buying an additional 1,887,518 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3,114.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 262,162 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,419 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 496.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,466,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,209,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. This represents a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,755.06. The trade was a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,459 shares of company stock worth $6,464,675 over the last three months. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

