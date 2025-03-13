Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $64.02 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $64,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 56.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $995,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,292.48. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $73,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,226.04. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.17 and a fifty-two week high of $174.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

