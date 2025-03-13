Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $64.95 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $64,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in TransUnion by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,076.80. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $383,041. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.3 %

TransUnion stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

