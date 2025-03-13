Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,358,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $58,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 0.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Archrock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Archrock by 23.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Archrock stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

